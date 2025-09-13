LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India's inflation ticks higher for first time in 10 months

India's inflation ticks higher for first time in 10 months

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 11:22 IST
India's inflation ticks higher for first time in 10 months
India’s consumer inflation rose in August for the first time in 10 months. It was mostly driven by food prices. The consumer price index rose 2.07% year-on-year, and up from July’s 1.6%.

Trending Topics

trending videos