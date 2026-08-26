/India’s gig boom leaves women behind

India's gig economy is expanding rapidly, creating new opportunities in sectors ranging from food delivery and ride-hailing to beauty and home services. But while platform-based work promises flexibility and income generation, a growing gender gap remains a major challenge. Studies show women continue to face barriers including safety concerns, limited access to opportunities, lower earnings and higher dropout rates. As India's gig workforce grows into a major pillar of the economy, questions remain about whether the benefits are being shared equally. This report examines the challenges facing women in the gig economy and what can be done to bridge the gap.