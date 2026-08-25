/India's defence revolution: How Akash is driving a global military push

Operation Sindoor thrust India's Akash missile system into the spotlight, showcasing the indigenous air-defence platform in a live combat environment. As countries grapple with missile threats, drone swarms and shortages of advanced systems such as the Patriot, India's defence industry is emerging as an increasingly attractive alternative. Backed by Vision 2030, New Delhi is building a mature defence-industrial complex, with production crossing $18 billion and exports reaching more than 80 countries. From Akash and Pinaka to advanced drones, radars and electronic warfare systems, India is rapidly transitioning from one of the world's largest arms importers to a significant exporter of next-generation military technology.