India's defence index outpaces market; Operation Sindoor boosts investor confidence

On the battlefield, India emerged victorious. Operation Sindoor destroyed terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian armed forces then successfully thwarted all missiles and drones fired by the Pakistani military. In its retaliatory strike, Indian forces unleashed BrahMos missiles, Crystal Maze missiles, SCALP missiles, loitering munitions to damage and destroy 11 Pakistani airfields. The much-doubted Chinese weaponry failed to protect Pakistan. The success of the Indian operation is now seen in the stock markets, while Indian defense stocks are on a bull run, the Chinese defense stocks have plunged.