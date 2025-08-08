India's counterattack: Five ways New Delhi can hurt the U.S.

The US-India relationship is at a breaking point, and the consequences of a full-blown trade war could be catastrophic. Watch five powerful ways India can retaliate against the US as tariff tensions reach a fever pitch. We explore how India could pause vital defence deals, halt crucial pharmaceutical exports, and reduce key imports from the US. Most critically, we examine how this conflict could push India closer to China and Russia, effectively killing the Quad and fundamentally reshaping the global balance of power.