LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India's arms revenue rises 8.2% to $7.5 billion, 3 Indian firms rise in world top-100 arms list

India's arms revenue rises 8.2% to $7.5 billion, 3 Indian firms rise in world top-100 arms list

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 17:19 IST
India's arms revenue rises 8.2% to $7.5 billion, 3 Indian firms rise in world top-100 arms list
India's top defence firms like HAL, BEL, and MDSL saw an 8.2% revenue jump to $7.5B, fueled by strong domestic orders.

Trending Topics

trending videos