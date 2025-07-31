India’s Agni-V Bunker Buster: Why Pakistan Is on Edge | GRAVITAS

India is developing a deadly new variant of the Agni-V missile — a hypersonic, deep-penetration bunker buster that can destroy enemy nuclear sites buried 100 meters underground. With a payload of up to 8,000 kg and speeds topping Mach 20, this missile puts Pakistan’s most secure military facilities in range. Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn warns the missile could trigger regional instability. Here’s why Agni-V’s bunker-buster version is a strategic game-changer.