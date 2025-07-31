Published: Jul 31, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 23:59 IST
Videos Jul 31, 2025, 23:59 IST
India’s Agni-V Bunker Buster: Why Pakistan Is on Edge | GRAVITAS
India is developing a deadly new variant of the Agni-V missile — a hypersonic, deep-penetration bunker buster that can destroy enemy nuclear sites buried 100 meters underground. With a payload of up to 8,000 kg and speeds topping Mach 20, this missile puts Pakistan’s most secure military facilities in range. Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn warns the missile could trigger regional instability. Here’s why Agni-V’s bunker-buster version is a strategic game-changer.