India-Russia ties in defence, energy sectors strong, says envoy Bala Venkatesh Varma

Nov 02, 2021, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma spoke about how Russian-Indian relations had changed over the past three years. He also discussed the future prospects for ties between the two nations, including in the military realm.
Read in App