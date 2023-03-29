India Romania sign bilateral agreement on Defence; State Secretary Cojocaru speaks to WION

India and Romania have signed a bilateral agreement on defence. Simona Cojocaru, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence in Romania speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal said that the agreement will be focusing on important projects of cooperation between the two nations with emphasis on maritime security, personal training, and special communication. Cojocaru praised India's role in the Indo-Pacific and emphasizing the importance of consolidating defense industries and supply chains. Cojocaru saw great potential for cooperation between the two nations in this sector, and invited India to attend Romania's annual defense and aerospace exhibitions. She also spoke on the the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pointing that Romania found itself on the front lines of the aggression. She reaffirmed Romania's commitment to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and supporting its right to self-defense.