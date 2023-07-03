India requests partner nations on extremism; Not good for our relations: Jaishankar
India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi said that Russia's enhanced volume of trade with Asian economies is because of the Ukraine conflict as the Western countries began closing their trade routes to Russia after that. Jaishankar also informed reporters in a separate comment that New Delhi has requested partner countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistani separatists.