India reported less than 400,000 COVID-19 cases after 4 days

May 10, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India continues to battle its deadly second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and for the first time in 4 days the country reported less than 400,000 daily cases. WION tells you more on India's COVID-19 crisis.
