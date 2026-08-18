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India rents super-drones to watch the Indian Ocean

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 23:31 IST
India is leasing two MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from the United States for $203 million over 30 months, giving the Indian Navy additional persistent surveillance capability while it waits for its larger MQ-9B fleet. Speaking to WION, Air Marshal Anil Khosla (retired), Former The Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force explains the strategic importance of MQ-9B. The drones are designed for long-endurance maritime surveillance, with the ability to remain airborne for more than 30 hours and use advanced sensors to monitor ships and other targets over large distances.

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