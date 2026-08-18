/India rents super-drones to watch the Indian Ocean

India is leasing two MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from the United States for $203 million over 30 months, giving the Indian Navy additional persistent surveillance capability while it waits for its larger MQ-9B fleet. Speaking to WION, Air Marshal Anil Khosla (retired), Former The Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force explains the strategic importance of MQ-9B. The drones are designed for long-endurance maritime surveillance, with the ability to remain airborne for more than 30 hours and use advanced sensors to monitor ships and other targets over large distances.