India rejects 'misleading' comments by UN experts on Manipur

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
A group of UN experts raised alarm about reports of serious Human Rights violations and abuses including sexual violence and forced displacement in India's Northeastern State of Manipur. India of course has expressed strong objections to these comments by UN experts. Watch to know more.

