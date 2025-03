India has been hit by a heat wave early this year. India's Met Department says the coming summer could be extreme, while states like Gujarat and Maharashtra faced heatwave in the month of February, making it the hottest month in 225 years. The Kashmir Valley witnessed the driest winter during the peak time of January and February this year. Most of the water bodies had dried up and had raised a huge concern for the authorities with regards to horticulture and agriculture in the region.