India reacts to China's wrong map depicting parts of India as Chinese territories

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
On China releasing a new 'official map', laying territorial claim on the entire Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, Tenzin Lekshay Spokesperson and Additional Secretary, DIIR, Central Tibetan Administration says, "This is not the first time China is doing that. China for the last so many years has been repeatedly showing distorted maps which shows Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos