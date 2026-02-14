/India Ramps Up Defences Across Land, Air & Sea

On February 13, 2026, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the purchase of 288 additional S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia for approximately ₹10,000 crore. This follows the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets and aims to bolster air defense, replenish stocks used during 2025's Operation Sindoor, and secure, with 120 short-range and 168 long-range missiles to be acquired under the Fast Track Procedure.