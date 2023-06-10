India rail safety compromised | Who is responsible? Part 3
Amid allegations and political blame game swirling around the train tragedy, the railway minister said that the "Root cause" of the crash and the "Criminals" behind the act are being investigated. But why is CBI investigating the incident? The CBI typically investigates high-profile criminal cases, including serious financial frauds and murders. Is the railway board suspecting of criminal tampering in the case? Is there a likelihood of human interference being the reason for the crash?