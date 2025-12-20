/India Questions Dutch Weapon Sales to Pakistan

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel has downplayed his country’s arms supplies to Pakistan during talks in India, emphasising that recent sales were agreed upon years ago with no new approvals. In response to a WION question, Van Weel acknowledged that the sensitive issue was raised during his talks in Delhi, stating, “Yes, arms sales to Pakistan were mentioned in some of the conversations, and I answered to them that the recent arms sales predate a couple of years, so they were not made recently, but deliveries were, and of course, that we take into account the end user, but also the potential end use in any permit that we give regarding weapons exports.”