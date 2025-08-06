Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
India pushes back against US criticism on Russian oil imports | Doval's Moscow visit amid US tariff
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 06, 2025, 15:59 IST
| Updated:
Aug 06, 2025, 15:59 IST
Videos
Aug 06, 2025, 15:59 IST
India pushes back against US criticism on Russian oil imports | Doval's Moscow visit amid US tariff
Indian NSA Ajit Doval in Moscow For High Level Talks as Trump Threatens India Over Oil Imports
Trending Topics
usa tariff
trending videos
BREAKING | Tsunami Hits Russia, Japan After Strongest Earthquake Since 2011 In Pacific
Ethiopia: Red Cross Warns of Devastating Impact of Oromia Conflict
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
Russian forces hit deep inside Ukraine, drone strike in Kharkiv kills three
Israel-Gaza war: Air strikes in Gaza; 68 killed | Israel considers full Gaza takeover
Uttarakhand cloudburst: IMD's 'very heavy rainfall' warning for state, flash floods kill 4
China’s EV boom leaves Tesla behind
2 Dominican Republic Individuals Detained For Officer Shootout in NYC, Trump Blames Sanctuary Laws
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end
Texas Republicans blocked again from moving forward with their redistricting plan
Mystery deepens around silent coup against Xi
JD Vance's 'Obsession' With UFO Sightings; Wants To Get 'To The Bottom' Of Mystery
India, Philippines forge strategic alliance with Brahmos
Uttarakhand cloudburst: Floods & landslides in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand
US: Trump tariffs backfire, groceries now the biggest stress
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Dhaka Plane Crash: Muhammad Yunus Orders Detailed Probe, Death Toll Rises To 31
Chatgpt Hits 500 MN Weekly Users, AI Chatbot Sees Explosive Global Rise in Daily User Activity
Donald Trump suggests JD Vance is most likely his heir apparent in 2028
God understands us too: inside Nigeria’s deaf church
What Lies Ahead for the Vice President’s Post? Inside Indian VP Dhankar's Sudden Resignation
Gaza war: Iranian missile strike hits residential buildings in Bat Yam
Israel Iran War: Iran Warns Israel, Releases IDF Soldiers' Data
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Issues War Warning! Russia Threatens NATO With Retaliation
PTI Stages Protests in Pakistan Demanding Release of Imran Khan
Nepal's new marriage law under scrutiny
JD Vance Vows to Reveal What the Pentagon Knows About UFOs!
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base
China & Russia flex military might in explosive joint war drills
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Brazil's Supreme Court Orders House Arrest of Ex-Prez Bolsonaro
Kamchatka Quake Hits Kremlin’s Underwater Arsenal, Shakes Russian Nuke Base
Uttarakhand Cloudburst | Watch: Uttarakhand deadly floodwaters smash homes and swallow streets!
17.9 Million Die Annually Due to Heart Diseases
Israel-Iran War: Iran Warns Israel, Releases IDF Soldiers' Data
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine deploys low cost interceptor drones as Russia steps up drone warfare
Sharp surge in heart diseases | Effective ways of prevention
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
Russia Pounds Ukraine as Trump Deadline Nears, Strikes Ukraine's Key Railway Hub
US: Tariffs hit American wallets, us economy grows 3% in June
US Attorney General Pam Bondi Orders Jury Investigation in Trump-Russia Collusion Case
Mohammed Algasim Stabbed to Death in 'Unprovoked Attack',Family Demands Justice for Deceased Student
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims 14 dead in drone strikes, Russia claims it shot down over 70 drones
Asia Pacific Nations Weaponise for the Coming Confrontation With China
Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite images of nuclear sub base captured by planet labs