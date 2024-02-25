India: PM Modi credits role of Rajkot in his political career | PM Modi Gujarat Visit

During his 2-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi recalls the role Rajkot played in his political career. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to Gujarat state in Western India. During his visit he laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over $482 million. On Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka. The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka and has been constructed at the cost of 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore). Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge's inauguration. Watch to know more!