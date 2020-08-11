India played an important role in our democracy, says Sediq Sediqqi, spokesperson of Afghan president

Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson of the Afghan President has said, "ball is in the court of the Taliban" to begin peace talks and "Afghan people are waiting to see, what will be the next move by the Taliban" on the peace talks. His comments come after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree to release the 400 Taliban prisoners as agreed in the Loya Jirga or the Grand Assembly which could soon lead to formal peace talks between the Afghan govt and Taliban. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Kabul, Sediqqi welcomed India's role and said New Delhi "has played an important role in the country's democracy" and lauded it for having a "very principled policy" towards Afghanistan of standing with the "legitimate government of the people".