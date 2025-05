India's air defense systems successfully foiled a brazen drone attack from Pakistan late last night, demonstrating precision and efficiency in protecting Indian citizens. Islamabad did not distinguish between military and civilian targets during the strike. As tensions escalated, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio swiftly intervened, contacting his counterparts in both New Delhi and Islamabad. He urged Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pursue dialogue and work toward de-escalation. Watch in for more details!