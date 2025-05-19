LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 19, 2025, 21:04 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 21:04 IST
India-Pakistan tensions: Indian diplomatic mission head to 32 states
Videos May 19, 2025, 21:04 IST

India-Pakistan tensions: Indian diplomatic mission head to 32 states

In response to escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has launched an extensive diplomatic outreach.

Trending Topics

trending videos