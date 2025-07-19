LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India-Pakistan clash: Donald Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan peace
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST
India-Pakistan clash: Donald Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan peace
Videos Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST

India-Pakistan clash: Donald Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan peace

A devastating attack has hit the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, with Russian missiles and drones causing widespread destruction and chaos. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos