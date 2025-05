In a masterstroke of military strategy, India has effectively neutralized Lahore’s air defense systems, leaving Pakistan’s eastern front vulnerable. This decisive action followed Pakistan’s failed attempts to target Indian forward positions using drones and missiles, which were swiftly intercepted by India’s advanced air defense systems, including the Akash Tir. Our next report takes a closer look at how India fooled and destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-made advanced radar system. Watch in for more details!