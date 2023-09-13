I.N.D.I.A: Opposition firms up poll strategy, 14-member panel discuss seat sharing | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
India where the opposition in the country is firming up its strategy ahead of general elections to be held next year. The 26th opposition bloc called I.N.D.I.A will convene the first meeting of its Coordination Committee today in New Delhi. High on the agenda will be the seat-sharing formula, election strategy, upcoming special parliamentary session and much more.

