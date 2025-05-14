LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:50 IST
India: Opposition demands special Parliament session, wants reason behind India-Pak ceasefire
Opposition parties in India demand a special Parliament session, questioning the government's decision on the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Watch this report for more details!

