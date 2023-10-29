India: One dead, five critical and 23 injured in a blast at Kalamassery, Kerala

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: A series of blasts were reported at a Christian group's convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning, leading to the death of one person, as reported by local police. A four-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, together with local law enforcement, is currently investigating the incident.

