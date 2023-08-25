India on the moon, joins elite space exploration club

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
India scripted history by becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the moon. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO chairman S Somanath and his entire team from Johannesburg, South Africa where he was attending the BRICS summit. The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole days after Russia's luna-25 failed. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running experiments including, a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface's mineral composition. The moon rover- Pragyan exited the spacecraft on the 24th of August to begin its exploration. ISRO's record for frugal innovation will be tested by upcoming missions, including a project to study the sunset to launch next month and a plan to put astronauts in orbit.

