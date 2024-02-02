India now a formidable naval force in the Indian Ocean: Here's the proof

The Indian Navy maintains a hawk eye in the Indian Ocean region, especially in the North and Central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy is emerging as the primary maritime force and guardian rescuing international vessels from sea pirates and terrorists alike. How is India establishing itself as a first responder in the Indian Ocean region? Who are the Indian marine commandos striking fear in the hearts of sea pirates? What makes India a pivotal maritime force to reckon with? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.