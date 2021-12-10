India: No commercial flights till January 31, order released by DGCA | Omicron Variant

Dec 10, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Omicron has pushed back the resumption of scheduled international flights. They will now remain suspended till January 31, 2022, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.
