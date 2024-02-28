India: Nirmala Sitharaman & Jaishankar likely to contest Lok Sabha polls 2024

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release a list of candidates who will contest the polls. The list may carry a few surprise inclusions. Most notably, it will include the names of two Union Ministers, Subhramanium Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman. The announcement was made by the minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi. However, the party has not disclosed their constituencies for the elections.