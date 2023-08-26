India: Nine tourists from UP killed in train fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station here in the small hours of Saturday, the Southern Railway said. It also said a gas cylinder “illegally” taken inside the coach led to the blaze.

