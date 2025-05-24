Published: May 24, 2025, 19:25 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 19:25 IST
Videos May 24, 2025, 19:25 IST
India-Nepal unite against terror: Joint patrols along 1,700 km border
India and Nepal have launched joint search operations to track down Pakistani terrorists reportedly hiding along their shared border. The two countries are conducting coordinated patrols, with forces from India's Sashastra Seema Bal and Nepal's Armed Police Force working together to prevent terrorist activities. Watch this report for more details!