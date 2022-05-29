India-Nepal border dispute: Nepal PM Deuba claims Tri-Junction part of Nepal

Published: May 29, 2022, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Nepal reignites tensions with its neighboring nation India over tri-junction territory near the Indian border. Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba claims Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh & Kalapani regions and says the country is ready to defend its territories
Read in App