The Indian delegation will visit Myanmar on October 4 for a two-day visit. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be a part of this delegation that will call on the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The delegation will aim at strengthening ties with Myanmar.