India moves to make 'housing for all' a reality

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
According to two government sources who spoke to Reuters, India is thinking of investing 600 billion rupees ($7.2 billion) over the next five years to offer subsidized loans for modest urban dwellings. Ahead of significant state elections later this year and the national elections scheduled for mid-2024, banks are expected to implement the program in the coming months. The South Asian nation reduced household cooking gas prices by almost 18% last month in an effort to control inflation before elections.

