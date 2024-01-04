videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India may end free movement regime near Myanmar border
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 04, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Is the Junta losing ground in Myanmar? Myanmar's Junta is battling unprecedented opposition alliance & struggling to recruit people amid poor equipment issues. Watch to get more insights!
trending now
How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane
Harvard President Claudine Gay quits amid row over response on anti-semitism
India may end free movement regime near Myanmar border
Gravitas | Are you suffering from false hope syndrome?
Iran blast: Death toll rises to 103, Iran declares day of mourning
recommended videos
Gravitas | Iran Blasts, Beirut Drone Strike: Has Netanyahu got his bigger war?
Gravitas | Manipur Violence: Guns from China, Drugs from Burma, Deaths in India?
Gravitas | 16-year-old Luke Littler is the youngest finalist in World Darts Championship
Troubles mount for Imran Khan's PTI
Gravitas | Moroccan king & courtiers at war?
recommended videos
Gravitas | Iran Blasts, Beirut Drone Strike: Has Netanyahu got his bigger war?
Gravitas | Manipur Violence: Guns from China, Drugs from Burma, Deaths in India?
Gravitas | 16-year-old Luke Littler is the youngest finalist in World Darts Championship
Troubles mount for Imran Khan's PTI