/India-Mauritius Ties: Mauritius Minister Says Working With India On Money Laundering Issues

Top Mauritius Minister Dr. Jyoti Jeetun has said that her country is working with India to deal with the concerns over black money and to deal with the issue of illicit money flow. The Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning Jeetun speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal said, " we have to be very careful that our jurisdictions are not used for illicit terrorism or any sort of illegal financing instrument..", adding, "12 agencies that are working together in Mauritius to make sure that we are constantly on the watch and fighting this battle".