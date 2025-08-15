LOGIN
India: Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar's Chishot

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 02:59 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 02:59 IST
A massive cloudburst has struck Chishot village in Kishtwar, India, triggering flash floods and causing widespread damage. Rescue operations are underway as authorities assess the impact.

