LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Marathi sparks political showdown in Maharashtra
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 23:45 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 23:45 IST
India: Marathi sparks political showdown in Maharashtra
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 23:45 IST

India: Marathi sparks political showdown in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its decision to make Hindi the default third language in primary schools amid political uproar and public backlash. Watch for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos