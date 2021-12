In India, Covid-19 numbers are rising sharply especially in several states in the north and the west. The country has reported a total rise of 6,531 cases in a day; 315 deaths have also been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. India has also logged its highest single-day rise of Omicron cases with 156 new omicron infections reported in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such cases stands at 578.