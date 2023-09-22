India lodges protest against treatment of Arunachal players

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
India has lodged a strong protest with China after it denied accreditation and entry to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. India's Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China.

