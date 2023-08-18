India: Kashmir govt to introduce new export policy to boost export of saffron

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The Kashmir government plans to implement a new export policy in the state that will boost the export of the Kashmiri Saffron. The state government has shortlisted 60 countries where the demand for Kashmiri saffron is good.

