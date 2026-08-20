/India-Japan ties: Rajnath Singh, Shinjiro Koizumi sign MoAs to boost defence ties

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 23:31 IST
India and Japan have signed key agreements to deepen defence and maritime security cooperation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi signed MoAs aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties, while both sides are also exploring joint development of naval ships. The agreements come as New Delhi and Tokyo seek closer strategic cooperation amid growing security challenges across the Indo-Pacific.