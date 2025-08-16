LOGIN
India: Janmashtami Celebrations Across India as Devotees Worship Lord Krishna

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 14:14 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 14:14 IST
Festival of Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today. Devotees throng to the temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are fully geared to celebrate the birth of LordKrishna. Thousands of temples including Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple and Shri Krishna Janm Bhumi Temple have been tastefully decorated in Mathura, the birth place of Lord Krishna.

