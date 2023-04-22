India: ISRO's successful lift off of PSLV-C55 mission

WION Video Team  | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch two Singapore satellites on board PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 on Saturday at 2.19 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.