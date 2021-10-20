India, Israel renew negotiation on free trade agreement | WION tracks S Jaishankar's Israel visit

Oct 20, 2021, 10:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India's EAM S Jaishankar is in Israel in order to bolster the relationship. The minister is also exploring other aspects especially the shared history, he unveiled a plaque in memory of Indian soldiers. WION tracks Jaishankar's Israel visit.
Read in App