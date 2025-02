Mukesh Aghi, the President and CEO of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has termed India as 'pivtol' to Trump Admin. His comments come ahead of PM Modi's US visit this week, during which the Indian Prime Minister meets US President Donald Trump. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Aghi said, "India is pivotal, from a geopolitical perspective, from economic perspective, technology perspective. And also, people to people. So you will see the momentum, the relationship moving forward, we will have some road bumps here and there but there's enough maturity in both sides to handle those". PM Modi will be the 4th Foreign leader Trump meets at the White House, just 4 weeks after his Inauguration. Expressing his "optimism" over Prime Minister Modi's Washington DC visit, USISPF CEO pointed, 'There will be some discussion on the trade side, there will be discussion on technology side...you will see board spectrum". Trump is keen that India reduces tariffs on US products, and aims to have 'fare trade'. "From President Trump's perspective, fare trade means countries should not have large trade surplus.. India can address trade surplus by buying US LNG. Trade between two countries are $200 bn", Mukesh Aghi said.