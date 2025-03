Italian Senator Matteo Gelmetti has termed India as a "perfect partner" of his country, especially in IT sector & pointed to personal camaraderie between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, the senator who is member of the India-Italy parliamentary friendship group said, "PM Modi knows European politics and he knows Giorgia Meloni very well....Giorgia Meloni is, I think, the European best friend of PM Modi". India-Italy relations have seen significant upward trajectory in the last several years, marked by a strengthening of diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties. In November 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni announced the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, outlining a roadmap for enhanced collaboration over the next five years. PM Meloni had visited India in March 2023, during which bilateral relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership.